The Ship Inn, Stonehaven

On Tuesday I went out to Stonehaven to meet with my two friends from College days. I hadn't been there in about 30 years! Not much time for photography, as most of the time was taken up nattering, but I got a few shots around the harbour before lunch and the rain came on. We had a lovely fish pie at The Ship Inn. Not many folks sitting outside as you can see - it was a bright day, but freezing!