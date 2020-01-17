Previous
A Winter's Evening by jamibann
Photo 2269

A Winter's Evening

Hubby's away this week visiting his father in Northern Ireland. As the saying goes 'when the cat's away ...' ... so, I pinched his seat in the lounge last night to watch a film (The Favourite - not sure if I enjoyed it or not ... a bit grotesque in parts). Why is it that men always have the best tv-viewing seat? Anyway, I'd lit a scented candle I got from my friend on Tuesday and I noticed the reflections of the table lamp and the candle in the window. My dad made that table lamp from a leg of an old sideboard - not that you can see it very well!!!
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Issi Bannerman

Casablanca ace
Ha ha, how true is that about the TV seat!! I watched the first part of Good Omens last night and found it fascinating and bonkers. Love David Tennant in just about anything! I like your image. It s cosy and safe with all the rain outside and the warmth inside.
January 17th, 2020  
Monique ace
Like the 3 flames and your story 😉
January 17th, 2020  
