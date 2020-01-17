A Winter's Evening

Hubby's away this week visiting his father in Northern Ireland. As the saying goes 'when the cat's away ...' ... so, I pinched his seat in the lounge last night to watch a film (The Favourite - not sure if I enjoyed it or not ... a bit grotesque in parts). Why is it that men always have the best tv-viewing seat? Anyway, I'd lit a scented candle I got from my friend on Tuesday and I noticed the reflections of the table lamp and the candle in the window. My dad made that table lamp from a leg of an old sideboard - not that you can see it very well!!!