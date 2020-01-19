Previous
By My Ain Fireside - in his seat! by jamibann
Photo 2271

By My Ain Fireside - in his seat!

It's time hubby came back ... I'm now sitting in his seat taking pictures of the fire through my crystal ball. A worrying trend! Not to fear though, he'll be back tonight. Off to visit dad in the meantime. :-)
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
