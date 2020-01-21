Previous
Another walk, another castle by jamibann
Another walk, another castle

Aboyne Castle this time - also known as Bonty Castle, the private home of the Marquess of Huntly.

Off up into the hills today- I doubt there will be any castles there.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
