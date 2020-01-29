Lochnagar from Afar

As I mentioned yesterday, we had snow overnight and it was a stunning morning. We already had a fairly busy day planned, but we just couldn't miss a day like this on the hills ... so after a quick rethink, we packed a flask and a snack, and headed up to Pannanich Hill, whizzed up, whizzed down, got home by 1pm, grabbed some soup, headed into Aberdeen, did the planned shop, had an early dinner and then went to the theatre. It was a full on day, but I wouldn't have missed this view for all the world. Feeling very fortunate. I'll be sharing a few more snowy moments over the coming days.



The Musical 'Beautiful' was what we saw at the theatre - it's very good if you like Carole King's music. I'm always very impressed by this type of talent.