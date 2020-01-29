Previous
Next
Lochnagar from Afar by jamibann
Photo 2281

Lochnagar from Afar

As I mentioned yesterday, we had snow overnight and it was a stunning morning. We already had a fairly busy day planned, but we just couldn't miss a day like this on the hills ... so after a quick rethink, we packed a flask and a snack, and headed up to Pannanich Hill, whizzed up, whizzed down, got home by 1pm, grabbed some soup, headed into Aberdeen, did the planned shop, had an early dinner and then went to the theatre. It was a full on day, but I wouldn't have missed this view for all the world. Feeling very fortunate. I'll be sharing a few more snowy moments over the coming days.

The Musical 'Beautiful' was what we saw at the theatre - it's very good if you like Carole King's music. I'm always very impressed by this type of talent.
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
624% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Caterina ace
Great panorama. Snow always makes everything magical. fav
January 29th, 2020  
Peter Day ace
I hate snow.
January 29th, 2020  
Sarah Bremner ace
Wow, that is a wonderful photo. And what a full day.
Sometimes the change of plan days are the best!!
January 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise