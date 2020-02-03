Previous
Forms in Nature - The River Dee by jamibann
Forms in Nature - The River Dee

This river has changed form many times over the years - particularly after the floods of 2015 where it changed immensely. There is a footbridge, closer to the source of the river, which was left high and dry when the river opted to take a different path once the floods receded. That bridge has only recently been rebuilt - in the right place! I hope to pay a visit there very soon.

This photo documents the start point for our walk last Friday. I love this old bridge - only suitable for walkers today.
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
Graeme Stevens ace
a must on black, superbly processed and composed
February 3rd, 2020  
haskar ace
Fabulous capture. Great details and processing.
February 3rd, 2020  
julia ace
Great mono....
February 3rd, 2020  
