Forms in Nature - The River Dee

This river has changed form many times over the years - particularly after the floods of 2015 where it changed immensely. There is a footbridge, closer to the source of the river, which was left high and dry when the river opted to take a different path once the floods receded. That bridge has only recently been rebuilt - in the right place! I hope to pay a visit there very soon.



This photo documents the start point for our walk last Friday. I love this old bridge - only suitable for walkers today.