Previous
Next
Photo 2285
Forms in Nature - The Shape of Water
This was taken up in the hills on Friday. I loved the way it almost looked like an infinity pool. A bar of ice floating past put paid to any notion of dipping a toe in the water, however!
2nd February 2020
2nd Feb 20
2
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2456
photos
174
followers
100
following
626% complete
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
31st January 2020 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2020
Monique
ace
That must have been some wind up there, looking at the waves ?
Splendid in its isolation
February 2nd, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
@momamo
Yes, it was so windy on the high tops that it was difficult to hold myself still, never mind the camera. It was a little sheltered down at this loch!
February 2nd, 2020
Splendid in its isolation