Forms in Nature - The Shape of Water by jamibann
Photo 2285

Forms in Nature - The Shape of Water

This was taken up in the hills on Friday. I loved the way it almost looked like an infinity pool. A bar of ice floating past put paid to any notion of dipping a toe in the water, however!
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Monique ace
That must have been some wind up there, looking at the waves ?
Splendid in its isolation
February 2nd, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
@momamo Yes, it was so windy on the high tops that it was difficult to hold myself still, never mind the camera. It was a little sheltered down at this loch!
February 2nd, 2020  
