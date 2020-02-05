Sign up
Photo 2288
Forms in Nature - Dess Falls
Taken on Monday. A cute little waterfall on the Dess Burn, near Kincardine O'Neil, otherwise known as 'Kinker'!
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2459
photos
174
followers
101
following
Tags
for2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
What a lovely little waterfall.
February 5th, 2020
