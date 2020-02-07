Forms in Nature - The Shape of Rock

We have walked Lochnagar on many occasions, so yesterday we climbed the slightly lower Conachcraig in order to get this view across to 'the steep frowning glories' as the mountain is referred to in Lord Byron's poem. The rock formations on top of Conachcraig were really interesting ... they actually looked as if they'd been made by man rather than nature. In the photo it's a little difficult to make out where one mountain begins and another ends, but in the foreground you have Conachcraig, just behind which you can see the path wending up Lochnagar, with Meikle Pap on its right, and in the background you can see the corrie and peak of Lochnagar.



For those interested, here's the final verse of Lord Byron's poem ...



Years have rolled on, Lochnagar, since I left you,

Years must elapse ere I tread you again:

Nature of verdure and flowers has bereft you,

Yet still you are dearer than Albion's plain.

England! thy beauties are tame and domestic,

To one who has roved o'er the mountains afar:

Oh for the crags that are wild and majestic!

The steep frowning glories of dark Lochnagar.



We are fortunate to have this mountain on our doorstep, so hopefully we still have many occasions ahead of us to 'tread it again'!

