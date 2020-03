Flash of Red February

Well, here we are- first of March! Spring must surely be in the air. Here's my month of February and my flash of red.



I'd be interested to know how everyone creates their month overview, as I've never done that before - I screenshotted the month and deleted the 'extra' numbers with photoshop, and added the red text with Picmonkey. Is there a better way to do it? How did you do it?