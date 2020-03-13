Natural History Museum, London

We flew down to London on Friday to see our son. Our intention was then to go skiing in the French Alps on Saturday. Our concerns over COVID19 had been building however, and on Saturday morning we decided, with very heavy hearts, not to go onwards to our ski holiday, but to return home. We felt that it wasn't responsible, during the current crisis, to go swanning off on a ski holiday. As it turns out, it was the right decision in many ways. The ski resorts in France have now closed and I can only imagine the pandemonium over there with tourists arriving, only to be sent home again.



We did however have a lovely 36 hours in London, and visited a couple of exhibitions and saw our son for dinner and lunch! A real bonus.



One exhibition we went to was the Wildlife Photographer of the Year at the Natural History Museum. If you get the opportunity to visit, do go. There are some amazing photographs.



No photography allowed inside the exhibition hall, but pictured here are the columns on the outside of the museum building - a spectacular edifice!