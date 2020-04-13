Tufty

Tufty is continuing to give me great pleasure in the mornings as he/she empties the feeder of monkey nuts and buries them all over the garden. You can see the evidence of that by the mud on his nose and whiskers! This little critter fairly makes my heart sing.



I had to take dad's dog to the vet today for an emergency appointment - he had a very swollen mouth and couldn't eat. Poor little fellow had to have 7 teeth removed, so is feeling a bit sorry for himself tonight. He was good as gold though and dad is very relieved to have his little dog back home with him. :-)