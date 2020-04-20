Sign up
Photo 2363
Red Grouse on the Moor
These grouse are very vocal when they fly off, but silent as mice in the long grass, when they know they've been spotted!
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
18th April 2020 12:21pm
