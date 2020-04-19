29 years ...

Today we celebrate 29 years of marriage. I feel very fortunate, and just wish for many more years together doing the simple things in life. Taken yesterday from Culblean hill looking over towards Mount Keen. Yes, we walked a bit further than perhaps we should, but we walked from our front door and doing a circular route, were never more than a few miles from home. We met several grouse, one cyclist and one walker. What an absolutely magnificent day it was. Every cloud absolutely has a silver lining.