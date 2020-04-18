Previous
Next
Cooking! by jamibann
Photo 2361

Cooking!

I reckon I must spend about 3 hours a day in the kitchen, these days - between lunch and dinner. Fortunately, I enjoy cooking, flicking through recipe books, and the challenge of producing interesting meals. I liked the way this red onion and the garlic blended in nicely with my kitchen island work surface. I think tonight, however, we may be having an Indian carry-out. It will be the first meal I haven't cooked from scratch in over a month. I'm quite looking forward to it, and especially looking forward about not having to think about 'what are we going to eat tonight'!
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
646% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
A lovely image. We have had four in our house for lockdown, so I made up a meal roster. It is so nice not having to think about a meal when it’s not my turn!
April 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise