Cooking!

I reckon I must spend about 3 hours a day in the kitchen, these days - between lunch and dinner. Fortunately, I enjoy cooking, flicking through recipe books, and the challenge of producing interesting meals. I liked the way this red onion and the garlic blended in nicely with my kitchen island work surface. I think tonight, however, we may be having an Indian carry-out. It will be the first meal I haven't cooked from scratch in over a month. I'm quite looking forward to it, and especially looking forward about not having to think about 'what are we going to eat tonight'!