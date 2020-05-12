Sign up
Photo 2385
What's for Dinner?
Well, last night it was Jamie Oliver's Greek Style Cauliflower Stew. Here I've just started the process, by putting the whole bulb of garlic into the pan with the lemon zest. It was delicious.
12th May 2020
12th May 20
1
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2556
photos
172
followers
99
following
653% complete
2378
2379
2380
2381
2382
2383
2384
2385
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
11th May 2020 5:11pm
Hazel
ace
It sounds interesting and the garlic looks robust!
May 12th, 2020
