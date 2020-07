A plonker planking

Bella and I went out for our daily walk yesterday and when we passed this old log, I knew it was the perfect spot! My Pilates teacher has been encouraging everyone to send her photos of planking in unusual places. It was fun setting this one up, but the log was very slippy and so it was a little bit of a risky procedure. Bella offered to do it first to test it out, so I didn't get stuck up there! Obviously I did not take this photo, but thought it was fun to post it.