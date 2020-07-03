Previous
Siskin by jamibann
Photo 2437

Siskin

A wee siskin hanging on tight and drinking raindrops from our Douglas Fir. Such a big tree for such a small bird!
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
