Photo 2437
Siskin
A wee siskin hanging on tight and drinking raindrops from our Douglas Fir. Such a big tree for such a small bird!
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
29th June 2020 4:03pm
