Lone Tree on Heartbreak Ridge by jamibann
Photo 2443

Lone Tree on Heartbreak Ridge

I went for a walk yesterday up Pannannich Hill and along Heartbreak Ridge. It was a day of mixed weather; a bit of sun, but a lot of low lying cloud and occasional rain showers. I love this lonely, sad tree.
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Graeme Stevens ace
great composition and processing
July 9th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
seems the perfect name for it
July 9th, 2020  
Babs ace
Perfect choice for black and white. The tree might be alone but it has a perfect view. fav
July 9th, 2020  
