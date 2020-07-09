Sign up
Photo 2443
Lone Tree on Heartbreak Ridge
I went for a walk yesterday up Pannannich Hill and along Heartbreak Ridge. It was a day of mixed weather; a bit of sun, but a lot of low lying cloud and occasional rain showers. I love this lonely, sad tree.
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
8th July 2020 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Graeme Stevens
ace
great composition and processing
July 9th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
seems the perfect name for it
July 9th, 2020
Babs
ace
Perfect choice for black and white. The tree might be alone but it has a perfect view. fav
July 9th, 2020
