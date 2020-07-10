Common Buzzard

He may be 'common' but he looked rather grand to me. One of the benefits of solo walking - you sometimes get to see things like this. As I was coming down the hill, I saw him flying around and stop to rest on this branch. I stopped in my tracks, very quietly took my rucksack off, changed lenses on my camera (all the while trying to keep my eye on him), and got several shots before he flew off.



Update on my cycling daughter - she has reached Voss, and now has only 3 days of cycling to go. We had to interfere and insist on a reroute as she had planned a 5 km bike-hike at the end of today up a mountain - with a fully loaded bike, and there is still snow lying up there! Not to mention we couldn't see an easy way down off the other side for her. Fortunately she now agrees that would have been a crazy thing to do, and is foregoing the cute DNT cabin she wanted to stay in on top of the hill, and is taking the long way round by the fjord and staying in an Air B and B tonight. She has hardly seen a soul on her travels, it's all very remote, but guess what, last night she met a British couple who live near Bergen. They were doing a road trip of Norway's waterfalls. Turns out the lady was from the west coast of Scotland and the guy from Leeds. Small world.