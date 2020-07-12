Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2446
Foxglove in Abundance
The foxglove is beautiful this year. This was taken on Thursday on my walk up Pannanich Hill and over Heartbreak Ridge.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
1
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2619
photos
177
followers
102
following
670% complete
2439
2440
2441
2442
2443
2444
2445
2446
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
8th July 2020 1:53pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
julia
ace
Lovely .. Do the farmers worry about foxglove on their properties? They are a bit toxic to cattle..
July 12th, 2020
