Foxglove in Abundance by jamibann
Foxglove in Abundance

The foxglove is beautiful this year. This was taken on Thursday on my walk up Pannanich Hill and over Heartbreak Ridge.
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
julia ace
Lovely .. Do the farmers worry about foxglove on their properties? They are a bit toxic to cattle..
July 12th, 2020  
