Bye Bye Little Zedco

This little car has been in the family for a few years now and has served us well. It was originally our daughter's, and she used it during her final year at Loughborough University. She then moved to Annecy in France and ended up living and working in Norway. It was too difficult to export the car, and so I bought it from her and it's been mine for about 3 years. More recently, my dad, 87, has been wanting to give me his car, as he now feels the responsibility of driving is too great for him. He was happy to give up if I took his car from him. So, I am now the owner of his little VW UP (named Spitz) and little VW Zedco has gone off with friends of ours to live in Edinburgh. She's a lovely car, and I'll miss her.



Talking of our daughter - she arrived safely in rainy Bergen yesterday. She encountered another very helpful man as she stood at the entrance to one of the infamous road tunnels in Norway and wondered how on earth she was going to be able to avoid it as it said strictly 'no bikes' and she couldn't see an obvious way around. She was contemplating 'going for it' (so glad she didn't) when a man came running over and told her not even to think about it. He said that he'd seen 17 cyclists killed in 7 years in that tunnel. So, he gave her a lift around the tunnel and onto a better suited road for cycling. Another kind intervention by a stranger, for which she and I were very grateful.



After spending yesterday afternoon in Bergen, she took the night train back to Oslo and will be having a relaxing day today, prior to going back to work tomorrow.



