Better them than me!

My sciatica was getting me down big time yesterday. The best I can do at these moments is go for a walk - it helps my leg and definitely helps my morale. Hubby was working away in the garden, so I went off on my own. I nearly didn't bother with the camera, such was my mood, but a timely reminder from hubby made me go back into the house and get it. I'm glad I did, because without it I wouldn't have been able to capture these two brave fellows climbing up the rocks at the Pass of Ballater. I watched the guy in red for ages before I realised that there was also a guy in blue above him.