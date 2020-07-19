Previous
Bobbi Fayle by jamibann
Bobbi Fayle

We went down to Ceres in Fife for the weekend. A belated, joint 60th birthday party for me and a friend's husband, Colin. Their dog was not one bit impressed, but we had a lovely weekend! Taken on the i-phone.
Faye Turner
So cute
