Photo 2453
Bobbi Fayle
We went down to Ceres in Fife for the weekend. A belated, joint 60th birthday party for me and a friend's husband, Colin. Their dog was not one bit impressed, but we had a lovely weekend! Taken on the i-phone.
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
1
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2626
photos
176
followers
102
following
2446
2447
2448
2449
2450
2451
2452
2453
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
18th July 2020 6:49pm
Faye Turner
So cute
July 19th, 2020
