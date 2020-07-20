Sign up
Photo 2454
Juvenile Long Tailed Tit
I sat in my friend's garden on Sunday morning, whilst others snoozed, and took photos of some of the gorgeous birds that flit around her woodland garden. There were so many of these little fellows. So sweet.
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Valerie Chesney
ace
Delightful!
July 20th, 2020
Wylie
ace
what a little cutie!
July 20th, 2020
