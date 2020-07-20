Previous
Juvenile Long Tailed Tit by jamibann
Photo 2454

Juvenile Long Tailed Tit

I sat in my friend's garden on Sunday morning, whilst others snoozed, and took photos of some of the gorgeous birds that flit around her woodland garden. There were so many of these little fellows. So sweet.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Valerie Chesney ace
Delightful!
July 20th, 2020  
Wylie ace
what a little cutie!
July 20th, 2020  
