Previous
Next
Just another bird by jamibann
Photo 2455

Just another bird

Another bird flitting around my friend's garden in Fife. The bird is not too sharp, but I rather liked the shadow created on the window of the sunhouse.
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
672% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Graeme Stevens ace
great shadow
July 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise