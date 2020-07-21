Sign up
Photo 2455
Just another bird
Another bird flitting around my friend's garden in Fife. The bird is not too sharp, but I rather liked the shadow created on the window of the sunhouse.
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Graeme Stevens
ace
great shadow
July 21st, 2020
