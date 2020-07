Long grasses against the sky

I went to check on the ospreys yesterday. No sign of any action at the nest, so I went down to the bottom of the hill and hunkered down in a grassy hole by the side of the road, still keeping a good view of the nest, but from a different perspective. At one stage I looked up through the long grass waving in front of me, and reckoned this would be the only picture I'd get. I did actually get a few of the osprey on a tree in the distance, but preferred this capture.