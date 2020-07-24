Previous
Which way? by jamibann
Which way?

I went left, of course I did!
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Babs ace
I think I would have gone to the right, ha ha. Looks the easiest.
July 24th, 2020  
