The Coyles of Muick

A fun walk yesterday with friends Ian and Andrea. I love using the self-timer on the camera - you never quite know what kind of photo you're going to get! It was a beautiful day out there, and we never met another soul whilst walking. Not one. We did a bit of 'off pisting' through trees on the way down and saw a herd of stags come galloping past us. If stags 'gallop', I'm not sure they do. The noise of their hooves was quite fearful. The only negative of the day was we all had ticks on our bodies when we got home. I'm still itching when I think about it. However, they were all skilfully and quickly removed with our little tick removers - a valuable tool to have at this time of year!