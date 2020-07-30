There is still life at the nest!

Having passed by in the car last Sunday, with no camera and no time to stop, of course we saw mum and chick sitting on the edge of the nest. So, of course I've been dying to go back with the camera since then. I went up to visit dad yesterday, so stopped in past the nest, as usual. Nothing. One and a half hour's of waiting, and all I got was the plaintiff whistling cry of the adult birds in the distance. So, ever determined, I went back up this morning, early, to see if it was a better time of day to see some action. Only just. After an hour and a half, I was just about to head off, when one of the adult birds flew in, did something on the nest, sat for about 10 seconds, and flew off. So I have a blurred shot of the arrival and departure and a few of him/her sitting on the nest. Maybe next time I'll have more luck. In the meantime, it's just as well there was a bit of action at the nest, as otherwise my post would have been a small pile of the new potatoes from our garden, the first of which we dug up last night.