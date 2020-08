The Aubergine Flower

Complete with one of the little bugs that have been eating the leaves! I'm not sure I'm going to see aubergines this year. We have lost 3 flowers so far, and although there are several more, some of them have stalks that are so delicate that they could never support the weight of the fruit. So, I removed this lightweight one in the hope that the stronger flowers will prevail. I liked the finger like central stamen (?). Watch this space, but don't hold your breath!