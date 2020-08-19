Previous
Diamonds are forever by jamibann
Photo 2484

Diamonds are forever

Spotted this, delicately draped over some dead leaves, when I was tidying up a few weeds on the pathway at home. It pops more on black.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
gorgeous. well spotted.
August 19th, 2020  
love!
August 19th, 2020  
