Photo 2484
Diamonds are forever
Spotted this, delicately draped over some dead leaves, when I was tidying up a few weeds on the pathway at home. It pops more on black.
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
2
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2657
photos
179
followers
100
following
680% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
18th August 2020 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
gorgeous. well spotted.
August 19th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
love!
August 19th, 2020
