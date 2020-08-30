Previous
Colour Co-ordinated by jamibann
Another of my entertaining squirrel friends. Not the same one as the other day - this one has different tail colouring and some bald patches on his fur. He was just as sweet as his friend, though and every bit as fun to watch.
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
PhylM-S ace
Too sweet! I love the red! He is too cute with his coordinating tree bark.
August 30th, 2020  
