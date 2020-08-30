Sign up
Photo 2495
Colour Co-ordinated
Another of my entertaining squirrel friends. Not the same one as the other day - this one has different tail colouring and some bald patches on his fur. He was just as sweet as his friend, though and every bit as fun to watch.
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
29th August 2020 10:31am
PhylM-S
ace
Too sweet! I love the red! He is too cute with his coordinating tree bark.
August 30th, 2020
