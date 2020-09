A selfie with the Hare of Leuchan

Some of you will already have seen this sculpture of a hare on one of our favourite local hikes. He's featured on my 365 before - in a crystal ball, and also on his own staring out over Lochnagar. Yesterday, on my solo hike I decided that a selfie was in order. He didn't seem particularly impressed, as this was already the third take! Got there in the end though. Hello September!