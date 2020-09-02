Previous
Timber! by jamibann
We had another tree taken down yesterday. We had hoped to save this one, but it was so ugly on one side after having removed the trees around it a year or so ago, that we agreed that it had to go. 'Taking back control' is what we call our garden project! However, this was a job for the professionals. Julian did a splendid job with his able assistant. Left a tidy worksite behind too. Now the work is for us as we decide how to deal with the area where the trees have been removed. We're thinking of creating a big rockery area with shrubs, heathers and alpines. Getting the soil and rocks in place will be the first chores - choosing and planting the plants will come later - hopefully before winter, or it'll have to wait until spring next year.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Issi Bannerman

Wow, I thought I had a large tree in my garden but these are huge !
September 2nd, 2020  
They are tall trees.. best to get the experts on the job.. uour planned garden sounds like a great idea..
September 2nd, 2020  
