Timber!

We had another tree taken down yesterday. We had hoped to save this one, but it was so ugly on one side after having removed the trees around it a year or so ago, that we agreed that it had to go. 'Taking back control' is what we call our garden project! However, this was a job for the professionals. Julian did a splendid job with his able assistant. Left a tidy worksite behind too. Now the work is for us as we decide how to deal with the area where the trees have been removed. We're thinking of creating a big rockery area with shrubs, heathers and alpines. Getting the soil and rocks in place will be the first chores - choosing and planting the plants will come later - hopefully before winter, or it'll have to wait until spring next year.