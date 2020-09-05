Sign up
Photo 2500
Strath Tummel
You almost got another red squirrel this morning, but I decided to give you a break from that! ;-) So, here we have one of the beautiful floral baskets on display at Strath Tummel when we were there last Sunday.
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
30th August 2020 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pam Knowler
ace
Wow how glorious is that! My hanging basket doesn’t look as healthy as that one!
September 4th, 2020
