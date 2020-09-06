A sign of the times

These types of signs are popping up everywhere since lockdown has been relaxed. Every day in the papers we read about 'dirty' campers, leaving their rubbish (and more) behind them. The few are spoiling things for the many. Hubby and I cycled up to Loch Muick yesterday afternoon. The carpark was mobbed and overflowing with cars and camper vans parked on the verge for at least a mile. Staycationers and vacationers are everywhere and are not always welcome any more. It makes me feel very sad for so many reasons that it's come to this. We live in an area of natural beauty and many people rely on tourism for their livelihoods. But things are being ruined by careless people. We have to find a way for everyone to find and enjoy their happy place, and leave it spotless for the next visitor to the area.