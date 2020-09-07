Previous
Morning Routine by jamibann
Morning Routine

Child's pose! Every morning, for years now, I have a small exercise routine - primarily to keep back problems at bay, but also to start the day in a positive way. I do a mix of yoga, stretch and pilates. It occurred to me the other morning, when contemplating my next 365 post, that this activity could serve as a post in itself! So, here I am giving it some consideration and trying to look relaxed as if I hadn't just pressed the camera button and nipped back into position before the shutter went off!!! Please note the dark hair roots - another sign of the times, growing grey gracefully. Along the back wall you can see several bags lined up - those are for delivery to our girl in Norway ... goodness knows when they'll ever be delivered. One day.
Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
PhylM-S
Very inspiring Issi!
September 7th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨
we do one on zoom each week with a teacher in Italy and call it Koalates - so this is a koala pose 🤣
September 7th, 2020  
