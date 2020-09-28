Photobombing terrier!

This was taken at the top of our first hill, Mayar, yesterday - at snack time. Another lovely day in the Scottish Cairngorms! This photo makes me smile for several reasons : 1) Our friend Clare (purple jacket) lost her sister fairly recently and has been understandably under the weather. Yesterday she was happy for a while and able to put her sorrows behind her and enjoy the good weather, great exercise, friendship and a bit of laughter. 2) Our friend Mike (Clare's husband), showing off his allegiance to both Northern Ireland (the nation of his birth) and Scotland (his adopted nation) by eating a packet of Northern Irish Tayto crisps, followed by a Tunnocks wafer! And 3) the photobombing border terrier who came over for a bit of snack and stayed for the photoshoot! A fun day was had by all.