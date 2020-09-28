Previous
Photobombing terrier! by jamibann
Photo 2524

Photobombing terrier!

This was taken at the top of our first hill, Mayar, yesterday - at snack time. Another lovely day in the Scottish Cairngorms! This photo makes me smile for several reasons : 1) Our friend Clare (purple jacket) lost her sister fairly recently and has been understandably under the weather. Yesterday she was happy for a while and able to put her sorrows behind her and enjoy the good weather, great exercise, friendship and a bit of laughter. 2) Our friend Mike (Clare's husband), showing off his allegiance to both Northern Ireland (the nation of his birth) and Scotland (his adopted nation) by eating a packet of Northern Irish Tayto crisps, followed by a Tunnocks wafer! And 3) the photobombing border terrier who came over for a bit of snack and stayed for the photoshoot! A fun day was had by all.
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Sally Ings ace
You all look like you are having a great time. The walk sounds wonderful and a great way to reconnect with yourself.
September 28th, 2020  
Carole G ace
Look like a fun bunch
September 28th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Nice natural shot - he looks a bit like a mongoose - please don't tell him that, though!
September 28th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
@maggiemae Ha ha ... I won't say a word. Must be the black nose!
September 28th, 2020  
