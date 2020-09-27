Come walk with me ...

I was at a bit of a loss for a photograph yesterday ... so went out for a walk to test out my new camera attachment for my rucksack. I have seen a couple of guys on the hill recently with their cameras firmly attached to the front strap of their rucksack, and so finally asked a guy to show me how it worked. It looked fairly stable, and the guy actually jumped up and down to show me how reliable it was (much to my horror). Anyway, I bought one, and am very happy with the outcome. But, as for photographs, I wasn't too successful, so the best I could do was have a bit of fun laying the camera on the ground with the self timer activated and walking away from it. So, just for the fun of it, here's one of the results! I'll be walking in the hills tomorrow, with camera attached to rucksack, so hopefully it will be successful all round.