Hanging Heavy

The apples are almost ready. Our final fruit harvest to be done. This particular one is a dwarf tree which only stands a metre high and has 6 beautiful apples this year - the first crop we've seen. We have some cooking apples up at the back of the garden too, but a very manageable crop. We'll be able to keep those for a while in a cool dark place without having to prep and freeze them. I'm very glad about that! My freezer is full of fruit!