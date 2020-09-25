Previous
Remnants of the Fire Weed by jamibann
Photo 2521

Remnants of the Fire Weed

As the bright purple flowers turn to seeds and fluff, eventually the flower stalks dry and curl. They're almost at their most beautiful now.
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

