Autumn is all around

We went out this afternoon to pick some local brambles (blackberries). We got plenty for the freezer! I rather liked the rose-hips in the hedge-rows, although we resisted picking them - we have enough fruit to deal with at the moment. Although I believe they make a great syrup. We've also picked a basin full of our greenhouse grapes and I am currently trying to turn some of them into jelly. We'll see how that works. I remember having trouble getting it to set last time. Fingers crossed for success this time round. So, it's been a fruity day in Ballater!