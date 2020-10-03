Tarland Church and Golf Course

Given the weather forecast for the next few days, hubby and I got on our bikes yesterday to take advantage of a one-day weather window. I love this church overlooking the 9-hole golf course at Tarland. We've never played the golf course, but by all accounts, it's a lovely wee course. More of interest were the geese hanging out on the wetland area a bit further on, but I didn't have a camera to do the image justice, so you'll just have to imagine the noise of about a hundred geese resting, 'chatting', eating and exercising their wings.