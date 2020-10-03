Previous
Tarland Church and Golf Course by jamibann
Photo 2529

Tarland Church and Golf Course

Given the weather forecast for the next few days, hubby and I got on our bikes yesterday to take advantage of a one-day weather window. I love this church overlooking the 9-hole golf course at Tarland. We've never played the golf course, but by all accounts, it's a lovely wee course. More of interest were the geese hanging out on the wetland area a bit further on, but I didn't have a camera to do the image justice, so you'll just have to imagine the noise of about a hundred geese resting, 'chatting', eating and exercising their wings.
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Issi Bannerman

Gosia ace
I can hear them:)
October 3rd, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
@gosia Good! :-)
October 3rd, 2020  
Casablanca ace
What a fabulous church to have in view. 100 geese?!?! Wow, that would be noisy! Just shout "fore" and see if they fly.....
October 3rd, 2020  
Sally Ings ace
Beautiful looking church. I can just imagine the din created by the geese.
October 3rd, 2020  
