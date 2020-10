Surveying the river

Well, it hasn't rained for 40 days and 40 nights, but it feels like it. We went out for a walk in the rain this morning to check on the river. People in our village get very nervous when the levels go up after the severe flooding at the end of 2015. I'm happy to report that although it is BIG, it looks as if it's not going to burst its banks - although it's still on the rise.