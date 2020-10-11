Previous
Desolation by jamibann
Photo 2537

Desolation

This just amused me. I guess the sign used to indicate something. No longer.
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
Sally Ings ace
Imagine it could be a sign warning you to keep you social distances..... What a wonderful scene, so peaceful
October 11th, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
this is fabulous
October 11th, 2020  
