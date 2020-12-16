A Braemar Redhead

After spending time with dad yesterday, I went for a walk, without his little dog this time, to try and photograph some of the red squirrels in Braemar. Although it's only 17 miles from where we live, there are many, many more red squirrels up there. They were skipping and jumping around in the woods, however, not many of them wanted to stay still for long enough for me to photograph them. So, I came home with lots of photos, but most of them blurred in some way, shape or form. This little red seemed to be too preoccupied with his food to notice me though, so I got a few good ones of him. :-)