A Braemar Redhead by jamibann
Photo 2603

A Braemar Redhead

After spending time with dad yesterday, I went for a walk, without his little dog this time, to try and photograph some of the red squirrels in Braemar. Although it's only 17 miles from where we live, there are many, many more red squirrels up there. They were skipping and jumping around in the woods, however, not many of them wanted to stay still for long enough for me to photograph them. So, I came home with lots of photos, but most of them blurred in some way, shape or form. This little red seemed to be too preoccupied with his food to notice me though, so I got a few good ones of him. :-)
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

John Falconer ace
By the look of him he was ready for you. Great shot.
December 16th, 2020  
Molly
Adorable! Perfectly composed!
December 16th, 2020  
Helene ace
super cute! super fav!
December 16th, 2020  
