Seven Bridges Walk

Yesterday started out very snowy, but got wetter as the day warmed up. So, we did a low level walk over the route known as the 'Seven Bridges'. There are seven bridges, but the link is tenuous as it's marginal to call some of the water crossings 'bridges'! However, it's a nice walk through pine forest and by the river Dee. Last night the temperatures were well below zero, and so I suspect this morning will be a skating rink at low levels. A high level walk will be in order, I think, perhaps taking the snow shoes for company. We'll see once the sun gets up.