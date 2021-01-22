Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2640
Prowling Pussycat
The neighbour's cat is a very fine cat, but I do not like it when it goes after my birdies and squirrels. Here it definitely has its eye on one of our squirrels who had been visiting the monkey nut feeder.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
6
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2814
photos
194
followers
99
following
2633
2634
2635
2636
2637
2638
2639
2640
Brigette
ace
I've fav'd this because it really captures that cat behaviour of watching and waiting and surveying the horizon for action!!! And really nicely composed
January 22nd, 2021
Sarah Bremner
ace
What a face!!!! One purposeful cat but not going to win against the squirrel protector! 😄
January 22nd, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
@brigette
Yes, their patience is astounding!
January 22nd, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
@sarah19
Too right. I usually scare it away, but this time I took a few shots before doing so! ;-)
January 22nd, 2021
Sarah Bremner
ace
@jamibann
😄😄
January 22nd, 2021
LucyDolittle
ace
Bad boy looks like he is on a mission!
January 22nd, 2021
