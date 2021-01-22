Previous
Prowling Pussycat by jamibann
Prowling Pussycat

The neighbour's cat is a very fine cat, but I do not like it when it goes after my birdies and squirrels. Here it definitely has its eye on one of our squirrels who had been visiting the monkey nut feeder.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

Brigette ace
I've fav'd this because it really captures that cat behaviour of watching and waiting and surveying the horizon for action!!! And really nicely composed
January 22nd, 2021  
Sarah Bremner ace
What a face!!!! One purposeful cat but not going to win against the squirrel protector! 😄
January 22nd, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
@brigette Yes, their patience is astounding!
January 22nd, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
@sarah19 Too right. I usually scare it away, but this time I took a few shots before doing so! ;-)
January 22nd, 2021  
Sarah Bremner ace
@jamibann 😄😄
January 22nd, 2021  
LucyDolittle ace
Bad boy looks like he is on a mission!
January 22nd, 2021  
