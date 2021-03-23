Kerloch

A lovely low-level walk yesterday with friends we haven't been able to walk with since November last year. It was a lovely Spring day, and this hill was a new one to me, despite not being far from home. When I was at school in Banchory, there were 4 sports teams, all named after hills in the area. Scolty (yellow), Morven (green), Monearn (blue) and Kerloch (red). I still haven't walked up Monearn (my own school team) and my memory of Kerloch was that they won everything! Ah, memories. Monearn is still on the hit list.