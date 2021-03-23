Previous
Kerloch by jamibann
Kerloch

A lovely low-level walk yesterday with friends we haven't been able to walk with since November last year. It was a lovely Spring day, and this hill was a new one to me, despite not being far from home. When I was at school in Banchory, there were 4 sports teams, all named after hills in the area. Scolty (yellow), Morven (green), Monearn (blue) and Kerloch (red). I still haven't walked up Monearn (my own school team) and my memory of Kerloch was that they won everything! Ah, memories. Monearn is still on the hit list.
Issi Bannerman

ace
Monique ace
Quite a few windmills on your right ?
March 23rd, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
@momamo Yes, a lot of them all around the back of this particular hill. Interesting to see.
March 23rd, 2021  
